Trailer watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin directs the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots, back in 1968.

RottenTomatoes: 91%

IMDB: 6.6/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Rialto

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor stars as Colm, a repressed father of two who strikes up a clandestine relationship with a young male sex worker.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 6.2/10

Where can I see it?

GAZE film festival

It’s the 28th of the GAZE film festival, which celebrates LGBTQ+ filmmaking. There’s a huge amount to watch here – from the documentary Steelers about a gay rugby team to short films, to lesbian classics like The Watermelon Woman. They’re all for view on IFI @Home - visit the website here.

