Thursday 1 October 2020
Trailer watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 8:30 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Aaron Sorkin directs the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots, back in 1968.

Rialto

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor stars as Colm, a repressed father of two who strikes up a clandestine relationship with a young male sex worker.

GAZE film festival

Source: Netflix Film Club/YouTube

It’s the 28th of the GAZE film festival, which celebrates LGBTQ+ filmmaking. There’s a huge amount to watch here – from the documentary Steelers about a gay rugby team to short films, to lesbian classics like The Watermelon Woman. They’re all for view on IFI @Home - visit the website here

Which would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (423)
Rialto (110)
Rebecca (68)
Gaze Film Festival (15)




Aoife Barry
Read next:

