Thursday 15 October 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,953 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5232905

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out that weekend.

With cinemas closed, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Rebecca

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Ben Wheatley leaves his usual style to direct this film based on the classic gothic novel by Daphne Du Maurier. A new wife moves into her husband’s home – only to find his dead wife hasn’t exactly left.

  • RottenTomatoes: 52%
  • IMDB: No rating yet
  • Where can I see it? Netflix from tomorrow (16 October)

Rocks

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

A young teen girl in London, Olushola, or ‘Rocks’, is abandoned by her mother and left to fend for herself and her brother, with the help from her friends. This film was in cinemas earlier this year, but is now on Netflix.

The Remains of the Day

Source: British Secret Agent 007/YouTube

This James Ivory classic, based on the incredible book by Kazuo Ishiguro, is about a buttoned-up butler (Anthony Hopkins) and his relationship with a housekeeper (Emma Thompson). 

Also available to watch: Rialto on IFI@Home and Volta.ie, IFI@Home’s Horrorthon is taking bookings, and Howards End, another James Ivory film, is available on Volta.ie.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (388)
Rebecca (268)
Remains of the Day (202)
Rocks (106)




