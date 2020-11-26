Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Happiest Season

Abby plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper when they visit Harper’s family for Christmas. But Harper’s parents don’t know they’re together, or that she’s gay.

RottenTomatoes: 88%

IMDB/: 6.9/10

Where can I see it? Sky, soon to be on Now TV

Possessor

Brandon Cronenberg (yep, son of David), directs and writes this film starring Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott and Jennifer Jason Leigh. It’s about an assassin and agent – Tasya Vos – who works for a secret organisation that uses brain-implant technology to get into people’s minds and make them killers. Be warned, it’s been described as incredibly gory and terrifying.

RottenTomatoes: 93%

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime video

Uncle Frank

Beth Bledsoe loves her uncle Frank, but it’s 1973 and she doesn’t realise (until she visits him) that he’s gay. When she visits him his father dies, and he has to return home to face his family – who don’t know his true story.

RottenTomatoes: 79%

IMDB: 6.6/10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime video

