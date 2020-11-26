#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 8:00 PM
41 minutes ago 2,929 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5279512

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Happiest Season

Source: Hulu/YouTube

Abby plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper when they visit Harper’s family for Christmas. But Harper’s parents don’t know they’re together, or that she’s gay.

Possessor

Source: Signature Entertainment/YouTube

Brandon Cronenberg (yep, son of David), directs and writes this film starring Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott and Jennifer Jason Leigh. It’s about an assassin and agent – Tasya Vos – who works for a secret organisation that uses brain-implant technology to get into people’s minds and make them killers. Be warned, it’s been described as incredibly gory and terrifying.

Uncle Frank

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

Beth Bledsoe loves her uncle Frank, but it’s 1973 and she doesn’t realise (until she visits him) that he’s gay. When she visits him his father dies, and he has to return home to face his family – who don’t know his true story.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Happiest Season (104)
Uncle Frank (78)
Possessor (62)



