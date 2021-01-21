Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.
One Night In Miami
Regina King directs this film based on a play, in which Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X all spend the evening hanging out in a motel room, discussing their lives and race in America.
- RottenTomatoes: 98%
- IMDB: 7.3/10
- Where can I see it? Amazon Prime
MLK/FBI
This documentary is based on declassified documents about Martin Luther King – showing how he was targeted for his work on revealing the depths of racism in the US.
- RottenTomatoes: 99%
- IMDB: 6.9/10
- Where can I see it? YouTube/Google Play
I Used To Live Here
Frank Berry’s film is about a young teenager living in Tallaght who is deeply affected by the suicide of a young local boy. Stars Jordanne Jones and Dafydd Flynn.
- RottenTomatoes: 100%
- IMDB: 6.8/10
- Where can I see it? IFI@Home
