Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 8:00 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Palm Springs

Source: Hulu/YouTube

A truly delightful watch, in the vein of Groundhog Day. This sees Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti cross paths as guests at a wedding in Palm Springs… then things take a truly weird turn.

Run

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

The focus here is on a strange and possibly twisted mother-daughter relationship. Chloe (Keira Allen) starts to grow suspicious about her mother (Sarah Paulson) harbouring a big secret – one that affects Chloe’s life.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This documentary does what it says on the tin!

Which film would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Palm Springs (351)
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist  (263)
Run (204)



