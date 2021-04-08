Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Palm Springs

A truly delightful watch, in the vein of Groundhog Day. This sees Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti cross paths as guests at a wedding in Palm Springs… then things take a truly weird turn.

RottenTomatoes : 95%

: 95% IMDB : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Where can I see it? Amazon Prime

Run

The focus here is on a strange and possibly twisted mother-daughter relationship. Chloe (Keira Allen) starts to grow suspicious about her mother (Sarah Paulson) harbouring a big secret – one that affects Chloe’s life.

RottenTomatoes : 89%

: 89% IMDB : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Where can I see it? Netflix

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

This documentary does what it says on the tin!

RottenTomatoes : 80%

: 80% IMDB : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Where can I see it? Netflix

