Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Baby Done

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbIxi2VHTTk

This is the story of a young New Zealand woman who discovers she’s pregnant – and really doesn’t want to be.

RottenTomatoes : 92%

: 92% IMDB : 6.0/10

: 6.0/10 Where can I see it? Sky Cinema/NOW

Sisters With Transistors

The story of women who made – and make – electronic music, such as pioneers like Suzanne Ciani and Delia Derbyshire.

RottenTomatoes : 95%

: 95% IMDB : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where can I see it? IFI@home

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-winning film (as of this week!) is available to view in Ireland finally. A fairly low-key and moving exploration of the lives of transient workers in the US, this will leave you with lots to think about.

RottenTomatoes: 94%

IMDB : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Where can I see it? Disney+

