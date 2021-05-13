Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.
Things Heard and Seen
A young couple move to a new old house – and things start getting weird. Amanda Seyfried plays the new homeowner whose husband (James Norton) is trying to conceal things from her.
- RottenTomatoes: 38%
- IMDB: 5.3/10
- Where can I see it? Netflix
Apples
Greek director Christos Nikou makes his feature debut with this film about a strange pandemic that afflicts people with amnesia.
- RottenTomatoes: 98%
- IMDB: 6.8/10
- Where can I see it? Curzon Home Cinema
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Cowboys
A dad (Steve Zahn) and his trans child (Sasha Knight) go on the run – pursued by a local police detective (played by the fab Ann Dowd).
- RottenTomatoes: 92%
- IMDB: 5.8/10
- Where can I see it? IFI@Home
Which one will you watch first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (4)