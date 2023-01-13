Advertisement

Friday 13 January 2023
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
25 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Tár

Focus Features / YouTube

A magnetic Cate Blanchett plays a talented composer at the top of her game as she prepares for two major career milestones – a new book and a performance of Mahler’s 5th Symphony. But strange and unexpected things happen to throw her off course.

Enys Men

Mark Jenkin directs this spooky film about a woman – ‘the volunteer’ – who checks up on rare flowers on a Cornish island daily. But weird and disturbing things start to interrupt her routine.

M3GAN

Universal Pictures / YouTube

In this horror from Blumhouse Productions, written by Akela Cooper (Malignant), Alison Williams plays an aunt who develops an AI caretaking robot which she gifts to her niece. But as expected, M3GAN doesn’t always play by the rules.

Which one would you go see first?


Aoife Barry
