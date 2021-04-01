Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

The Mauritanian

Jodie Foster stars as an attorney who, along with two others, discovers a conspiracy while looking into the case of a suspected 9/11 terrorist imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay.

RottenTomatoes: 73%

IMDB: 7.4/10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime Video

Godzilla vs Kong

Two classic monsters battle it out. Cities are destroyed – the works.

RottenTomatoes : 80%

: 80% IMDB : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Where can I see it? Rent via YouTube

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Antebellum

If you think ‘this has Get Out vibes!’ after watching this trailer – yep, the producers also worked on that movie. Janelle Monae stars as an author who finds herself trapped in a terrifying antebellum world and must try to escape.

RottenTomatoes : 28%

: 28% IMDB : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Where can I see it? Sky Cinema

Which one would you watch first?

