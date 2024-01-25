Possession of drugs for personal use should be decriminalised, Paul Reid says

IRELAND SHOULD MOVE towards the decriminalisation of possession of drugs for personal use, the head of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use has said.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the assembly’s final report in Dublin city today, Paul Reid said the group’s recommendations “are a strong call of action to the Government that the State needs to take a far more comprehensive and coherent approach to drug use in Ireland”.

“It asks those in Government to pivot from the status quo and ask larger and more ambitious questions about decriminalisation, diversion and dissuasion.

“It is urgent that drug policy be given greater priority as many people in this country cannot afford to wait any longer.”

The assembly, comprised of 99 citizens with Reid as the chairperson, met on six occasions from April to October 2023.

Three months ago the assembly voted that the State should take a comprehensive health-led policy response to dealing with people who are in possession of drugs for personal use, rather than voting for a legalisation and regulation approach.

Among its 36 recommendations is a proposal that people should be referred to health and addiction services where appropriate, rather than criminalised.

The group recommended that the possession of cannabis, mushrooms (psilocybin), cocaine and other drugs for personal use should be decriminalised.

Legalisation vs decriminalisation

The vote in October related to the possession with cannabis was the tightest – 39 people at the assembly opted for a health-led approach on the final count, while 38 opted for legalisation and regulation of cannabis.

For all other drug categories, a comprehensive health-led approach took the lead by a greater margin.

Legalisation is the process whereby the importation, sale, purchase and use of drugs is regulated by the State in the same way as alcohol and tobacco.

Whereas a decriminalisation model would mean that drugs would remain illegal, but a person found in possession of drugs for personal use would not receive a criminal sanction.

Tony Duffin, CEO of the Anna Liffey Drug Project, welcomed the publication of the report.

He told The Journal: “Drug policy is complex, the recommendations reflect this and must be considered as a whole, in their entirety.

However, I’m aware that the recommendation that supports a comprehensive health-led approach to the possession of drugs for personal use will grab people’s attention.

“I support this recommendation which builds on an action under Ireland’s National Drug Strategy.

“I hope that under the future policy people who are found in the possession of drugs for personal use will be decriminalised and diverted away from the criminal justice system each and every time – similar to as is done in Portugal where people are referred to Dissuasion Committees.”

Drugs Minister Hildegarde Naughton, who will be present at the launch today, has thanked the assembly for its work on the issue and said the Government will now consider its recommendations in detail.

An Oireachtas committee is expected to examine the recommendations and make proposals in terms of new legislation.