Monday 6 November 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Cork County Council A section of the dual carriageway
new road
Final section of N22 Macroom Bypass in Co Cork opens today
The first section of the development, the Macroom Bypass, opened to traffic in December 2022. The second section opened in August 2023.
20 minutes ago

THE FINAL SECTION of the N22 Macroom Road Development in Cork is being opened today. 

The first section of the development, the Macroom Bypass, opened to traffic in December 2022. The second section opened in August 2023.

Contractor Jons John Craddock JV commenced work on site back in January 2020 and completed the bypass ahead of schedule.

Currently, the new N22 road is open to traffic from Coolcour Roundabout to the east, as far as Toonlane Junction at Baile Mhic Íre.

The final section is from Toonlane Junction to the Baile Bhuirne Junction at the western end of the new road.

Once the final section of the N22 opens to traffic today, road users will be able to travel westwards on the new N22 along its full length from Coolcour Roundabout to the Baile Bhuirne Junction and onwards on the existing N22 towards Kerry.

Travelling from Kerry, road users will merge onto the new dual carriageway to the west of Baile Bhuirne. They will be able to travel on the new N22 road to Coolcour roundabout, east of Macroom.

Road users are being asked to drive with caution on the new section of the N22 road, particularly on the approach to the new junctions at Toonlane (Baile Mhic Íre) and at Baile Bhuirne, until they become familiar with the new junction layouts.

