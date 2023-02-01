Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 1 February 2023 Dublin: 7°C
RollingNews.ie KBC Bank on College Green
# Finance committee
KBC due to report 'significant decline' in account activity following exit from Irish market
TDs are due to hear from both KBC and Ulster Bank later today.
2.2k
2
58 minutes ago

THERE HAS BEEN a “significant decline” in activity across KBC current accounts as the bank prepares to leave the Irish market, TDs are to hear today.

Both KBC and Ulster Bank are due before the Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee later this afternoon, with the chief executive of KBC due to detail how approximately half of the bank’s current accounts are being closed.

It comes over a year on from the confirmation that Bank of Ireland would acquire almost all of KBC’s performing loan assets and liabilities, as well as some deposits. in a deal worth €5 billion.

TDs and Senators will hear that there are approximately 26,000 KBC customers who need to open a new account with a different provider as they were not part of the transfer deal with Bank of Ireland. 

Frank Jansen, CEO of KBC Ireland, is also due to say that all current account customers have been issued closure orders.

“While there is more work to be done, we have made good progress on closing current accounts and on helping our customers move their daily banking to a new provider,” Jansen will say.

“Additionally, we have seen a significant decline in overall activity across current accounts with debit card transactions down 61%, account balances down 50% and direct debits down over 60% to 82,000,” Jansen will outline in his opening statement.

“Another key indicator of declining activity is the level of social welfare payments paid into current accounts, that has decreased by 75%, with just 3,200 accounts remaining in receipt of payments.”

They will also be told that 90% of customers over the age of 65 have already opened current accounts with different providers.

KBC is also due to outline to the Finance Committee that the first wave of closures – approximately 3,000 inactive accounts – began last December.

They are due to tell TDs that the process will continue to accelerate into Q3 2023, particularly as notice periods expire.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     