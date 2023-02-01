KBC due to report 'significant decline' in account activity following exit from Irish market

THERE HAS BEEN a “significant decline” in activity across KBC current accounts as the bank prepares to leave the Irish market, TDs are to hear today.

Both KBC and Ulster Bank are due before the Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee later this afternoon, with the chief executive of KBC due to detail how approximately half of the bank’s current accounts are being closed.

It comes over a year on from the confirmation that Bank of Ireland would acquire almost all of KBC’s performing loan assets and liabilities, as well as some deposits. in a deal worth €5 billion.

TDs and Senators will hear that there are approximately 26,000 KBC customers who need to open a new account with a different provider as they were not part of the transfer deal with Bank of Ireland.

Frank Jansen, CEO of KBC Ireland, is also due to say that all current account customers have been issued closure orders.

“While there is more work to be done, we have made good progress on closing current accounts and on helping our customers move their daily banking to a new provider,” Jansen will say.

“Additionally, we have seen a significant decline in overall activity across current accounts with debit card transactions down 61%, account balances down 50% and direct debits down over 60% to 82,000,” Jansen will outline in his opening statement.

“Another key indicator of declining activity is the level of social welfare payments paid into current accounts, that has decreased by 75%, with just 3,200 accounts remaining in receipt of payments.”

They will also be told that 90% of customers over the age of 65 have already opened current accounts with different providers.

KBC is also due to outline to the Finance Committee that the first wave of closures – approximately 3,000 inactive accounts – began last December.

They are due to tell TDs that the process will continue to accelerate into Q3 2023, particularly as notice periods expire.