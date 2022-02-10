#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 10 February 2022
Advertisement

Almost 2 in 5 people cutting back on essential heating and electricity due to cost concerns

37% of people have cut back on essential heating and electricity use.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 6:30 AM
50 minutes ago 1,715 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5678600
Image: Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio
Image: Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio

THE NUMBER OF people struggling financially has doubled since before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll. 

Difficulties facing many people in Ireland currently are highlighted in the new poll conducted by Red C on behalf of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP). 

It found the number of people reporting that they are finding it difficult to manage financially has doubled since the start of the pandemic in 2020, rising from 9% to 18% last month. 

37% of people have cut back on essential heating and electricity use and 17% have cut back on other essentials, such as food, the poll found. 

A total of 48% of unemployed people and 47% of single parents have cut back on essential heating and electricity. 

37% of single parents have cut back on other essentials, such as food. 

Almost 40% of people are worried or quite worried about their ability to meet their household energy costs while a quarter are worried about their ability to meet their housing costs (rent or mortgage). 

For renters, the worry is particularly stark with over half worried about their ability to pay their rent. 9% of renters are already behind on their rent and 29% are worried about facing eviction in the next six months. 

“The importance of their research is that it explores the depth of financial worry and concern across every cohort of the population,” Dr Tricia Keilthy, SVP head of social justice and policy, said. 

“However, the data clearly shows that the groups more vulnerable to poverty, including unemployed people, single parents, and renters have found it particularly difficult to manage rising energy costs,” Dr Keilthy said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is also important to remember that better-off families tended to build up their savings during the pandemic, providing a shock absorber for rising prices, but lower income families have no saving and are already in debt,” she said. 

SVP is recommending the following short-term measures: 

  • Frontload available resources to households on fixed and low incomes through increases in core welfare payments with extra support for families with children including those in receipt of the Working Family Payment.
  • Extend the Fuel Allowance season by four weeks and keep under review.
  • Establish a discretionary fund to support households with extra living expenses and utility debt//costs. This could be facilitated through the CWO service and by relaxing the rules for Exceptional Needs Payments.
  • Establish a rent arrears fund between DSP and DHPLG to prevent a rise in homelessness.
  • Increase the limits for the Housing Assistance Payment and Rent Supplement to end the practice of top-ups.
  • Continue to monitor utility disconnection data and strengthen consumer protection measures to prevent a significant increase in disconnections.

Dr Keilthy said that immediate support must go hand in hand with measures to strengthen the social welfare system such as introducing a living wage. 

The Government is today set to announce its cost of living package, which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said will have targeted supports, as well as a ‘universal benefit’ for all households. 

Red C interviewed a random sample of 1,036 adults online between 21 and 27 January. Interviewed were conducted with people across the country.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie