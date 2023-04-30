Advertisement

Sunday 30 April 2023
Shell to Sea/PA Finbar Cafferke.
# Finbar Cafferkey
Family of man killed in Ukraine says he stood 'against all forms of imperialism'
Finbar Cafferkey, who was in his 40s and from Achill Island, was killed fighting Russian forces in eastern Ukraine in recent days.
1 hour ago

THE FAMILY OF an Irishman who was killed in Ukraine have paid tribute to him, saying that he was “against all forms of imperialism, be it US, British, or Russian”.

Cafferkey, who was in his 40s and from Achill Island, was killed fighting Russian forces in eastern Ukraine in recent days.

He was a seasoned activist who had taken part in the Shell to Sea protests against the Corrib Gas project, later fighting in Syria against ISIS. 

Finbar’s brother Colm issued a statement on behalf of the Cafferkey family, saying that he possessed “clear eyed bravery” and was in Ukraine “to help the Ukrainian people, as he would have helped any person in the world who was under attack”. 

Colm said: “My brother Finbar has always been fair minded, strong willed, and unafraid.

“He stood against all forms of imperialism, be it US, British, or Russian, and was strongly opposed to Ireland’s support of US troops and any moves towards joining Nato.

“He was in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people, as he would have helped any person in the world who was under attack. I loved him and always admired his clear eyed bravery. We would like to reiterate our request for privacy as we are deeply grieving the loss of Finbar.”

The statement from the Cafferkey family comes after a recent statement from Russia’s Irish embassy criticised as “chilling”.

The Russian Embassy in Dublin criticised Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s comments where he praised Caffeykey as a man with “clear principles”. 

The Russian Embassy said that Martin’s comments could be seen as making Ireland a “direct participant in the conflict”, which has drawn heavy criticism from politicians here.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
