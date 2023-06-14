Fine Gael politicians to lay out Budget 2024 wish list demands

EVERY SINGLE PERSON should be able to benefit from budget supports this autumn and should see their daily costs reduced, according to Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Her comments come as Fine Gael parliamentary party is due to meet today to discuss what they want to see in Budget 2024.

It is understood that Fine Gael politicians are set to call for State pension increases, a €500 hike in the rent credit, increased childcare supports, landlord tax breaks and for the level at which people hit the higher rate of income tax to be increased to €50,000.

Budget kite-flying has begun early this year, with Fine Gael junior ministers writing opinion pieces in a national newspaper on what they want to see in this year’s budget – namely €1,000 worth of income tax cuts.

As coalition parties set about differentiating themselves from each other by putting clear lines in the sand on their budget priorities, Leo Varadkar will come under pressure this evening to give concrete commitments on what Fine Gael will be able to point to their party’s wins in Budget 2024.

McEntee told reporters today that she wouldn’t spell out her budget day “wish list”, stating that it wouldn’t be helpful, but said Fine Gael policies are clearly set out.

“We need to protect those who are most vulnerable. And that’s absolutely clear in our policies and the work that we have done collectively as a Government… but it is also important that those who work, those who pay taxes, that those who perhaps don’t benefit from other forms of supports or schemes, that they see a return as well, and that they are supported,” she said.

“I think everybody has been impacted, in recent times, be it in the changes to mortgages, be it in the increase in energy costs and inflation. Everybody is impacted by that. So what Fine Gael is simply saying is that every single person should be able to benefit from support and make sure that people can see the cost coming down on their daily lives,” McEntee added.

She said the time to discuss Fine Gael’s budget priorities is in the parliamentary party meeting, adding that it is important that every party member has the opportunity to spell out what they think should be prioritised.

“What’s important is that we find the right balance of spending and making sure that we’ve been prudent and that we have money for the inevitable challenges that will come down the line. But, you know, above all, that we support people, to protect them in what can be difficult and challenging times at the moment. But we’re also looking to the future and making sure that we have that safety net in place,” she added.