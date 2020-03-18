This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will resume today

Last week, the Green Party effectively ruled out joining a Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil government.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 10:11 AM
32 minutes ago 2,710 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5049551
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FINE GAEL AND Fianna Fáil are set to resume talks today, which will continue until Friday. 

Last week, the Green Party effectively ruled out joining a Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil government – instead, the party is calling for a national unity government. 

Fianna Fáil won 38 seats in the general election held last month. Fine Gael lost their position as largest party, winning 35 seats. Sinn Féin won 37. 

Progress in talks have been overtaken by the Covid-19 crisis, which has re-focused the energy of all parties. 

On Sunday, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that his party was ready to “step up” and form a government with Fine Gael to tackle the global pandemic. 

Speaking to Newstalk FM on Sunday, Martin said: “I am up for it, at moments such as this you have to step up to the plate and make sure a government with a majority is formed.”

“My own view is that it needs to be expedited. The economic consequences of this, the big decisions that simply have to be taken, need a full government with all ministers accountable to the Dail.”

Tomorrow, the Dáil will return in a limited capacity to pass legislation to deal the the coronavirus outbreak.

