Fine Gael refused to allow Catherine Noone to do broadcast interviews about Varadkar comments

FINE GAEL DID not permit Senator Catherine Noone to do a broadcast interview to explain her comments about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after doing a mock interview with her.

Noone asked Fine Gael that she be given the opportunity to do a broadcast interview to address the controversy that emerged in which she said Varadkar was “autistic”, “on the spectrum” and that he “doesn’t know what to do with himself” in social situations.

However, party officials decided not to allow the interview to go ahead after conducting a mock run through with her.

The Times, Ireland Edition first reported the senator’s comments on Tuesday, which she made while canvassing in her Dublin Bay North constituency.

“He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it. He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the inbetween bits,” she said.

If I do say so, I am much more natural than he would be. I’ve been in rooms with him and he doesn’t know what to do with himself. He’s naturally shy. But he’s actually a very good politician.

Noone was also quoted as saying he is a “very good politician”, but is “a bit wooden”.

When contacted by The Times about her remarks, she initially denied using the word “autistic” but she was informed there was a recording. She then said she did not mean the word literally.