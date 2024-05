A FINE GAEL local election candidate has suspended her campaign and asked people not to vote for her after a news report claimed she received money and work to her home in exchange for withdrawing a planning objection to a housing development.

News outlet The Ditch published an article yesterday about Drogheda Rural candidate Marian Agrios.

The article states that Agrios had a developer pay her €15,000 and carry out €15,000 worth of work to her home in order for her not object to a housing development near her.

In a statement on her Facebook page today, Agrios said: “Following a report published online yesterday, I wish to announce I will not be contesting the 2024 Local Elections.!

“What occurred was wrong and I am extremely sorry for it,” she added.

“It should not have happened. While my name remains on the ballot paper, I now ask that voters do not consider me for election.”

Once again, I apologise for what happened. It should not have occurred. I will not be making any further comment on this issue.

The Ditch article states that Agrios lodged an objection with Louth County Council to a planning application which sough to build build six extra residential units at a planned development in Termonfeckin.

Agrios lived beside the development, and objected on the grounds that the number of planned houses “exceeds the limit of the local area plan”.

The development received permission but the option remained of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The Ditch cites documents it has seen which show that the developer agreed to pay Agrios €15,000 in cash and to carry out €15,000 worth of work on her home, in exchange for her withdrawing her objection.

The planned development was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, which shut down the construction sector from March 2020 for a number of months.

Fine Gael has been approached for comment.