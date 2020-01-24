This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael promises reduced taxes, pension increases and a Brexit A-Team

Varadkar promised to increase the State pension by €25 over the next five years.

By Christina Finn Friday 24 Jan 2020, 5:23 PM
13 minutes ago 1,091 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4978851
Fine Gael confirmed that those aged 65 will still have to sign on the dole under their pension plans, with Varadkar stating he isn't getting into auction politics on the matter.
Image: Sam Boal
Fine Gael confirmed that those aged 65 will still have to sign on the dole under their pension plans, with Varadkar stating he isn't getting into auction politics on the matter.
Fine Gael confirmed that those aged 65 will still have to sign on the dole under their pension plans, with Varadkar stating he isn't getting into auction politics on the matter.
Image: Sam Boal

FINE GAEL ELECTION manifesto was unveiled today, entitled A Future To Look Forward To. 

The manifesto outlines the party’s pledges for the next five years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that he wants to put more money back into peoples’ pockets, stating there is a squeezed middle. 

He said these people tend to have good jobs, are paid well but “by the time their income tax, their USC, the childcare, their mortgage, their rent and all their other bills, there isn’t much left at the end of the week”. 

The 100-page document includes commitments to increasing the point at which a single person pays the higher rate of tax to €50,000 and €100,000 for a couple.

Varadkar also promised to raise the USC income exemption threshold from €13,000  to €20,500. 

Dealing with the pension issue, which has dominated this election campaign trail so far, Varadkar promised to increase the State pension by €25 over the next five years. Fianna Fáil have made the same commitment. 

However, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty confirmed that those aged 65 will still have to sign on the dole under the new plans, though the same restrictions that apply to Jobseekers will not apply. 

On Housing, Varadkar said he knows improvements must be made, stating that many young people are still stuck living at home with their parents. He said the Help-To-Buy Scheme will be strengthened where buyers will get 10% of the value of the house back through a tax rebate up to €30,000. 

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who notably was not sitting at the top table with other senior ministers such as Paschal Donohoe and Simon Harris, despite housing being a key issue in this election, said that the Rent Pressure Zone legislation will be reviewed at the end of the year, adding that the percentage may be reassessed also. 

Varadkar added that rent pressure zones will have to stay in place until rents stabilise or start falling “which hasn’t happened yet”.

Related Read

24.01.20 Proposals to bring Metrolink to UCD and an extension of breastfeeding breaks for women: Leo's manifesto promises

Other items include inheritance tax will see a tax-free threshold remain at €335,000, the next €250,000 will be taxed at lower 20% rate, while anything over €585,000 will be  taxed at 33%. 

Tánaiste Simon Coveney also gave a stark warning to those present at the press conference today, stating that he knows Micheál Martin “more than most”, adding that he does not want him to lead Ireland into phase two of Brexit. 

He said Brexit will again dominate the political agenda this year, stating that the government needs its best team. That team is led by Leo Varadkar, he argued. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie