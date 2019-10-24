This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael MEPs criticised for voting against move to enhance rescue operations for migrants

The EU parliament rejected a vote asking member states to step up efforts to save asylum seekers in the Mediterranean.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 8:14 PM
15 minutes ago 1,186 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4866361
Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness
Image: Niall Carson
Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness
Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness
Image: Niall Carson

FINE GAEL MEPs have been criticised after they voted against a resolution to step up search and rescue for refugees in the Mediterranean.

The European Parliament rejected the vote asking member states to step up efforts to save asylum seekers making the perilous crossing on Thursday.

All of Fine Gael’s MEPs – Mairead McGuinness, Maria Walsh, Frances Fitzgerald and Sean Kelly – voted against the resolution, which lost by two.

Fellow Irish MEPs – Green Party members Ciaran Cuffe and Grace O Sullivan, Sinn Fein’s Martina Anderson and Matt Carthy, and Independents Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Mick Wallace – all voted for the resolution.

No votes were recorded for Independent Clare Daly, DUP MEP Dianne Dodds, the Alliance Party’s Naomi Long, or Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher.

The resolution calls on the “EU Member States to enhance proactive search and rescue operations by providing sufficient vessels and equipment specifically dedicated to search and rescue operations and personnel, along the routes where they can make an effective contribution to the preservation of lives”

It also asks “to step up their efforts in support of search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean”.

Anderson said the European Parliament failed to commit to protecting human life in the Mediterranean.

“The motion fell by two votes, further adding to a damning record of the EU on the deepening humanitarian crisis,” she said

“It is a matter of deep shame that four Fine Gael MEPs actively voted to maintain a ‘fortress Europe’ status quo that has seen thousands of men, women and children drown simply for seeking sanctuary.

“While Fine Gael wax lyrical about the ‘four freedoms’ of the EU, including the freedom of movement, they are ready to side with their right-wing EU colleagues to ensure these values don’t extend to those fleeing destitution, war and persecution.”

O’Sullivan added: “The result of today’s vote is deeply saddening to me.”

“I don’t understand how MEPs could vote against an amendment that was ultimately humanitarian in its intent – supporting the rescue of drowning migrants in the Mediterranean.

“It’s soul-destroying to me and I am gutted.

“This was a vote that was swayed by the far right, who worked hard to kill the amendment and (unbelievably) cheered when it was defeated.

“Unfortunately this vote also has likely implications for those conducting rescue operations, which makes it doubly sad.”

Fine Gael 745_90567089 Fine Gael MEP candidates with Tánaiste Simon Coveney earlier this year. Source: Sam Boal

When challenged on her vote by one-time Green Party European candidate Saoirse McHugh on Twitter, Maria Walsh replied: “I am the first to shout the loudest for the protection of our citizens, but this report wasn’t good enough.

“It was a short-term bandaid, and I believe would have cost lives.”

Speaking to PA, Ms Walsh said: “We need a coherent, comprehensive and long-term EU response to Search and Rescue in the Mediterranean.

“The resolution does the opposite by calling for Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, to share intelligence about its operational activities with every boat in the Mediterranean.

“That would endanger more lives by facilitating, instead of dismantling, the business models of smugglers and human traffickers. We could not support that,” Ms Walsh said, acknowledging she was speaking on behalf of her fellow Fine Gael MEPs.

“We can do so much better than the text which was voted down by the Parliament, which plays into hands of people smugglers and lacks workable solutions.”

There have been 1,078 recorded drownings in the Mediterranean in 2019, according to the Missing Migrants Project, which tracks the deaths of migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, who have gone missing along mixed migration routes worldwide.

The vote was held just one day after 39 Chinese nationals were found dead in a lorry in Essex, believed to have been smuggled into the UK.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie