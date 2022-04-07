#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 April 2022
Carbon tax and cost of living major issues at marathon Fine Gael party meeting

Brendan Griffin said the Green Party might soon want people to turn their lights off when having sex.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 8:54 AM
File image of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A HEATED FOUR-hour Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night saw a number of TDs speaking up against the carbon tax increase and the rising cost of living. 

A Fine Gael source said the meeting was unlike any other parliamentary meeting they had attended.

The carbon tax is set to increase next month from €33.50 to €41.00 per tonne of carbon. It is a charge applied to highly carbon-emitting fuels such as coal, peat, oil and natural gas. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the government estimates it will add about €20 to the cost of filling a tank of home heating oil and €1.50 a month on gas bills. 

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the scheduled increase in carbon tax next month will go ahead but Government will “offset” the burden on households. 

Speaking at the Fine Gael meeting last night, it is understood Varadkar said there will be a plan to offset the increases which may come before Cabinet ahead of the Dáil’s return from the upcoming easter recess. 

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin was critical of the carbon tax and joked that the Green Party might soon want people to turn their lights off when having sex. 

Griffin also said he couldn’t go to his local pub without receiving abuse about the rising cost of living and government inaction, it is understood. 

Earlier this week, the Taoiseach reiterated that the money raised from the carbon tax is ring-fenced for efforts to tackle the climate emergency. 

“The whole importance of the Carbon Tax is to enable us to have resources to enable people to develop energy efficiency and ultimately reduce costs of energy in their homes.

“So we’ve got to avoid a knee-jerk response here and we’ve got to do this in a very considered way,” he said. 

The marathon Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting began at 5.30pm and didn’t wrap up until after 9.30pm.

The party will hold a special parliamentary party meeting next week to update on what can be done around the carbon tax offset.

It is understood that a commitment was given to try and find a way to fully offset the carbon tax rise.

On Ukraine, Varadkar said it is difficult to estimate how many refugees will arrive to Ireland with continued uncertainty around how long the war will last.

He said he expects accommodation in Gormanstown, Millstreet and City West will be fully in use for refugees by Easter.

With reporting by Christina Finn. 

