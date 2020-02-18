This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar to meet Social Democrats as Sinn Féin intensifies talks with smaller parties

The Fine Gael leader last night said his party is “preparing to go into opposition”.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 6,799 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5011094
File photo of Leo Varadkar.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo of Leo Varadkar.
File photo of Leo Varadkar.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

LEO VARADKAR IS set to meet with the Social Democrats today to discuss his party’s position amid ongoing government-formation talks.

Varadkar last night said his party is “preparing to go into opposition” following a six-hour parliamentary party meeting yesterday.

The proposal of a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil has been met with significant resistance within Fine Gael.

While some senior figures are in favour of a coalition, the majority of TDs and much of the membership of the party are understood to be against it.

Varadkar and others in the party have consistently ruled out forming a government with Sinn Féin.

When asked by TheJournal.ie if there will be a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil, Varadkar said: “I really just don’t see that happening.”

“It’s a last resort,” he said, but added “it shouldn’t come to that”.

“Other parties sought a mandate, made a lot of extraordinary impossible promises to the Irish people and they have a duty now to fulfil those promises,” Varadkar said.

A statement issued last night said: “Fine Gael will represent the interests and the aspirations of the 450,000 people who voted for the party in the election and hold the new government to account.

“The Taoiseach said he also plans to consult with public representatives and members about the future direction of Fine Gael, and looks forward to rebuilding the party in the years ahead.”

If Sinn Féin fails to form a government, Varadkar added that the onus passes to Fianna Fáil to form a government, either with Sinn Féin or other smaller parties. 

Left-leaning government 

Varadkar’s comments come after Mary Lou McDonald said it is still possible to have a Sinn Fein-led government despite the numbers making it difficult.

The Sinn Féin leader said talks will intensify with smaller parties this week in a bid to form a left-leaning government.

She said: “There is undoubtedly a solid block of TDs for change for a new government. I remain very determined that we deliver that government.

“We are still very determined that an alternative and a new government of change can be created. And we will intensify our efforts this week when we have conversations with other parties.

I am very clear that we have been elected in very large numbers to be in government, even to lead the next government. I’ve also said that the idea of seeing Fine Gael or Fianna Fail returned again for five years is unthinkable.

McDonald said there is little public appetite for another election but Sinn Fein will fight one if required.

“I want to see a good, stable, strong government that can deliver on housing, on health, can deliver on the issues that matter to people. But if there is an election, I mean we’ll go and we’ll fight the election,” she said.

Climate change 

Meanwhile Solidarity-People Before Profit has urged the Green Party not to prop up a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael government.

Related Reads

17.02.20 As government-formation dance continues, Mary Lou McDonald does the Macarena
16.02.20 'No paper candidates': How the Social Democrats' GE2020 strategy reaped electoral success
15.02.20 As Greens weigh up options, new TDs say they don't envisage any splits on 'red line' issues

In a meeting yesterday, Solidarity-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the two main parties will not implement changes demanded by the public.

The party’s delegation met Green leader Eamon Ryan and TD Catherine Martin to discuss the possibilities for government formation.

“The main message we will be trying to put across is urging the Green Party not to prop up a government of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” Boyd Barrett said.

“We think there is an overwhelming mandate for change and we want to see that movement for change not sabotaged by seeing a return to power of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael … because of the sort of change people are asking for on the housing crisis and health crisis, the cost of living for working people, climate change.”

Boyd-Barrett said he will urge Ryan “to work with the left with a view to delivering on the mandate and demand for change and to try and press forward with the possibility of a left government to deliver that change”.

Solidarity’s Mick Barry said the party will urge the Greens to “close the door” on any deal with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Colleague Paul Murphy said: “Even for the Greens’ own policies to be implemented – for example, they call for a 7.67% annual reduction in carbon emissions – that will not be delivered in a government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“Even their limited demand – which is inadequate – for doubling investment in public transport will not be delivered in government with Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.

“There is a majority in society for a whole series of left-wing policies.”

Contains reporting from Christin Finn and PA

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie