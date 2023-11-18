Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 November 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Fine Gael

Fine Gael to hold special party conference in Maynooth today

Two FG MEPs recently announced they won’t be running again.
1.7k
0
52 minutes ago

FINE GAEL WILL hold a Special Conference in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co. Kildare today where the party will focus on delivering for rural Ireland and strengthening the party organisation.

The party has been keen to stress that the event today is not an Ard Fheis, and therefore there will be no televised speech given by the Taoiseach.

The next Fine Gael Ard Fheis is due to take place 6 April in Galway.

The Fine Gael meeting takes place after the Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin Ardfheiseanna which were held earlier this month.

At today’s event in Kildare, a panel made up of Minister of State Martin Heydon, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, farmer Kevin Moran, and Associate Professor at UCD Helen Sheridan, will discuss EU food security.

A number of ministers will also take part in a discussion on a ‘thriving rural Ireland’ and  ‘stronger, safer communities’, while another panel will be held on ‘farming and the next generation’.

Throughout the day, there will also be discussions around party structures, and the event is being seen as a good opportunity to take stock of the party’s positioning, with speculation of a possible general election next year.

There are also questions being asked around the exodus of TDs from the party, though Leo Varadkar has said it is part of the natural cycle that politicians will retire after a long service in Leinster House.

With local and European elections taking place next year, there will be a natural focus candidate selection, particularly due to Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Deirdre Clune confirming this week that she will not contest the European elections next time round.

It was a second blow to the party in recent days, with Dublin MEP and former Minister Frances Fitzgerald also confirming that she will not run again.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags