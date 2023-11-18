Fine Gael to hold special party conference in Maynooth today

FINE GAEL WILL hold a Special Conference in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co. Kildare today where the party will focus on delivering for rural Ireland and strengthening the party organisation.

The party has been keen to stress that the event today is not an Ard Fheis, and therefore there will be no televised speech given by the Taoiseach.

The next Fine Gael Ard Fheis is due to take place 6 April in Galway.

The Fine Gael meeting takes place after the Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin Ardfheiseanna which were held earlier this month.

At today’s event in Kildare, a panel made up of Minister of State Martin Heydon, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, farmer Kevin Moran, and Associate Professor at UCD Helen Sheridan, will discuss EU food security.

A number of ministers will also take part in a discussion on a ‘thriving rural Ireland’ and ‘stronger, safer communities’, while another panel will be held on ‘farming and the next generation’.

Throughout the day, there will also be discussions around party structures, and the event is being seen as a good opportunity to take stock of the party’s positioning, with speculation of a possible general election next year.

There are also questions being asked around the exodus of TDs from the party, though Leo Varadkar has said it is part of the natural cycle that politicians will retire after a long service in Leinster House.

With local and European elections taking place next year, there will be a natural focus candidate selection, particularly due to Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Deirdre Clune confirming this week that she will not contest the European elections next time round.

It was a second blow to the party in recent days, with Dublin MEP and former Minister Frances Fitzgerald also confirming that she will not run again.