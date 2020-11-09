#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

Fine Gael TD brands Shane Ross a ‘waste of time’ over electric scooters

Alan Farrell is set to propose a bill to legislate electric scooters and electric bikes on Irish roads.

By Press Association Monday 9 Nov 2020, 8:18 AM
13 minutes ago 2,774 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5260728
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A BACKBENCH TD has criticised former transport minister Shane Ross for being a “waste of time” over his inaction on legalising electric scooters and electric bikes.

Alan Farrell accused Ross of showing “disdain” and “disinterest” in introducing legislation to regulate the use of the devices on Irish roads.

The Fine Gael TD is set to propose a new bill in the coming weeks to legalise the widespread use of e-scooters and e-bikes by bringing them in line with laws that apply to pedal bikes.

The private member’s Personal Light Electric Vehicle Bill, part of the Road Traffic Act, seeks to amend road traffic legislation to permit e-scooters and e-bikes as bicycles so that they would be exempt from insurance. Therefore, they could be used on public roads and cycle lanes.

At present, e-scooters and e-bikes are currently not regulated in Ireland. There is no specific law covering them.

They are considered to be mechanically-propelled vehicles, which means that if they are used in public places users must hold a licence and insurance.

Farrell said Mr Ross had shown “no political will” to rectify the grey area of their use during his time in office, despite the matter being on the department’s radar for three years.

“Minister Ross was a waste of time, and I mean absolute disrespect to him, in relation to the way in which he treated this project,” he said.

He added that Mr Ross had treated e-scooters with “disdain and disinterest”.

“I think he put it back a number of years,” he said.

Ross last month published a tell-all book, titled In Bed with the Blueshirts, about his almost four years as a Cabinet minister.

It has drawn sharp criticism from Fine Gael ministers and TDs who have accused him of breaking Cabinet confidentiality.

Farrell argued e-scooters and e-bikes are now an “integral” part of the Irish transport system, describing them as a very workable, environmentally-friendly means of transport.

“Let’s be honest, they can be quite fun too,” he added.

The Dublin Fingal representative said he has a e-scooter but does not use it because of the ambiguous laws.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I’m a 43-year-old parliamentarian and I have an electric scooter, and I don’t use it because I don’t want to be a parliamentarian who gets nicked on an illegal device,” he said.

“I would like to be able to jump on my electric scooter and scoot down the hill from my home, and get on the Dart, for example, and hop off at Pease Street and zoom up to Leinster House three times a week. I would love not to use my car.”

Farrell added that under the Government’s current Covid-19 restrictions, it would make even more sense for people not to have to worry about getting public transport and to be able to get from A to B on an e-scooter.

Legislating for the use of e-scooters and e-bikes is one of the commitments in the Programme for Government as part of the coalition government’s bid to reduce carbon emissions.

Farrell said he believes the bill could be passed through the Houses of the Oireachtas by early next year. But he understands there are safety concerns associated with the devices and he has sought to address those concerns in the bill.

Earlier this month, the Road Safety Authority called on parents not to buy e-scooters for their children this Christmas, warning that in the hands of children they pose a high risk given they can travel at considerable speed.

The proposed bill would impose an upper speed limit of 25 kmph, an upper power limit of 250 watts, and a minimum age of 16 years.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie