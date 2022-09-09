Fine Gael think-in to focus on how the party can 'stand up for working people'

FINE GAEL’S THINK-IN kicks off in Kilkenny today where the focus will be on how the party “can stand up for working people”, it is understood.

With budget day just over two weeks away, Fine Gael ministers, TDs and senators are expected to push for significant measures to tackle the rising cost-of-living and skyrocketing energy bills.

Pressure is mounting on Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader to push for a bumper budget with unprecedented measures to help people with rising costs, however, concerns have been raised about spending too much too soon.

Senior sources said Government has to be cognisant of two things – what other governments, such as the UK are doing and how that might impact on Ireland, as well as how inflation is panning out.

They spoke about it being important to “keep something in the tank” as the Government has no idea how long the cost-of-living crisis is going to go on for.

Fine Gael sources said they “know times are tough” which is why the focus over the the two-day meeting will be on “how to put more money in people’s pockets”.

The party members will be discussing income tax cuts – something Varadkar has not been shy about pushing for – as well as ensuring that people can keep most of any pay rise they get.

Concerns are also due to be raised about the energy bills that businesses are now facing and the risk that it creates for jobs.

Helping with the cost of petrol and diesel by keeping excise low and cutting train and bus fares permanently is something politicians will also be on the agenda.

Increasing payments for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and the vulnerable, will also be discussed, as well as “giving first-time buyers the chance to own their own home”.

In a recent interview with The Journal, Varadkar said he felt the housing crisis as it stands is a “breach in the social contract”, stating that more needs to be done.

The meeting will also discuss the cut in childcare costs which is expected to be announced on budget day. Varadkar has previously said that parents can expect significant reductions in their childcare fees.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said he would like to achieve a 50% cut over the next two years.

Lowering the cost of healthcare – for example, the cost of medicines, free contraception, hospital charges will also be raised.