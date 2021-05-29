#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 29 May 2021
Fine weather ahead, with high temperatures set to remain across the weekend

Maximum temperatures today are expected to be between 16 and 20 degrees.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 29 May 2021, 1:30 PM
Image: RollingNews
Image: RollingNews

IRELAND IS SET to see some fine warm weather over the coming days, with temperatures to hit up to 22 degrees this weekend.

Today it’ll be mainly dry, with sunny spells developing in most areas around the country. There may be some scattered light showers, while some sea fog may appear along the south coast.

Later this evening, the weather will remain dry but some patches for mist will develop. Temperatures later tonight will be between 5 and 7 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will stay dry in most parts of the country with good sunny spells, however, there may be some scattered showers.

It will remain warm across the country, with maximum temperatures of between 17 and 222 degrees.

Further ahead, on Monday it will stay dry with temperatures reaching up to 20 degrees, but will be cooler on coasts.

