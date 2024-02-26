19,000 fines issued last year for drivers using phones behind the wheel

NEARLY 19,000 FINES were issued last year for people using their phones while driving.

Gardaí are calling on drivers to stop using their mobile phones while they are behind the wheel and to put them safely away.

The ‘phone down’ campaign was launched this morning by gardaí and Offaly County Council alongside children and parents at Scoil Mhuire and Scoil Bhríde in Tullamore and the Tullamore Rotary Club.

RSA figures show 29% of motorists report talking on a mobile phone hands-free often or very often, while one-fifth read messages or emails often or very often.

Nearly 20% reported that they write messages or emails often or very often while driving.

School children in Tullamore have recorded an advert to be played on radio in the coming weeks calling on drivers to put down their phones.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One this afternoon, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that “if you’re using your mobile phone, then you are distracted”.

“As you’re driving along, the events on the road in front of you can change in an instant. It can mean the difference between avoiding a collision, or a collision,” he said.

“So concentrate on the road ahead, put your phone to one side, and certainly don’t look at social media.”