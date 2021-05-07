#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 7 May 2021
Advertisement

Dublin City Council to trial on the spot fines for parking illegally in bus and cycle lanes

The parking fines will run in tandem with other initiatives such as clamping and towing.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 7 May 2021, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,028 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5431167

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL are set to introduce a new on the spot fines system to target people who park illegally on footpaths and in bus and cycle lanes.

The pilot scheme, will come come into effect on 1 June, will see tickets issued on the spot to drivers who park illegally in certain locations.

DCC has said the project will last for 12-months and will complement the existing options for dealing with illegally parked cars of clamping, relocation and removal to the Pound.

In a statement the Council said that Dublin Street Parking Services (DSPS), who manage enforcement on behalf of the Council, focuses on keeping people and traffic moving freely around the city.

It said that the current options are effective in most cases but there is “an ongoing challenge” in tackling illegal parking on bus and cycle lanes, short stay illegal parking and footpath parking in particular.

Christy Burke, Chair of the Transportation SPC welcomed the move and said that illegal parking was having a serious effect on vulnerable pedestrians.  

“This initiative is welcome and we would ask all people to park legally and ensure that footpaths are kept clear. Parking illegally on footpaths blocks access for the mobility and visually impaired users, for people with buggies and any action which reduces this parking is to be supported,” he said.

Dermot Stevenson, Parking Enforcement Officer, said that the new scheme was needed to augment the current system.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Dublin City Council needs an additional form of enforcement in order to keep the city moving. Vehicles illegally parked on a short term basis can disrupt the flow of traffic and cause problems for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We have done extensive research with other local authorities in recent months and we believe that this additional enforcement tool will increase parking compliance in key areas,” he said.

Once the new scheme has concluded its 12 month run DCC will report back to the Transportation committee on how effective the Fixed Penalty Notices.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie