Dublin City Council to trial on the spot fines for parking illegally in bus and cycle lanes

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL are set to introduce a new on the spot fines system to target people who park illegally on footpaths and in bus and cycle lanes.

The pilot scheme, will come come into effect on 1 June, will see tickets issued on the spot to drivers who park illegally in certain locations.

DCC has said the project will last for 12-months and will complement the existing options for dealing with illegally parked cars of clamping, relocation and removal to the Pound.

In a statement the Council said that Dublin Street Parking Services (DSPS), who manage enforcement on behalf of the Council, focuses on keeping people and traffic moving freely around the city.

It said that the current options are effective in most cases but there is “an ongoing challenge” in tackling illegal parking on bus and cycle lanes, short stay illegal parking and footpath parking in particular.

Christy Burke, Chair of the Transportation SPC welcomed the move and said that illegal parking was having a serious effect on vulnerable pedestrians.

“This initiative is welcome and we would ask all people to park legally and ensure that footpaths are kept clear. Parking illegally on footpaths blocks access for the mobility and visually impaired users, for people with buggies and any action which reduces this parking is to be supported,” he said.

Dermot Stevenson, Parking Enforcement Officer, said that the new scheme was needed to augment the current system.

“Dublin City Council needs an additional form of enforcement in order to keep the city moving. Vehicles illegally parked on a short term basis can disrupt the flow of traffic and cause problems for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We have done extensive research with other local authorities in recent months and we believe that this additional enforcement tool will increase parking compliance in key areas,” he said.

Once the new scheme has concluded its 12 month run DCC will report back to the Transportation committee on how effective the Fixed Penalty Notices.