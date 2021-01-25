#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 January 2021
Approximately 1,500 fines issued by gardaí for non-essential travel since 11 January

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, gardaí are continuing to carry out checkpoints nationwide.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 25 Jan 2021, 3:32 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED approximately 1,500 fines for non-essential travel since 11 January. 

At close of business yesterday, 909 fines had been processed for non-essential travel. In addition, approximately 645 fines are currently being processed. 

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, gardaí are continuing to operate static checkpoints on national roads, as well as other mobile checkpoints and high visibility patrols in areas such as parks and scenic locations. 

Since 11 January, gardaí have been permitted to prosecute breaches of travel restrictions by means of a €100 Fixed Payment Notice.

Gardaí are reminding people that they are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. The 5km limit includes the distance travelled from a person’s home to a location for exercise. 

The public is also being reminded that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. 

This is also the case for adults in groups participating in activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined. 

In addition, An Garda Síochána said travel to airports and ports should only be taken for essential reasons. Holidays abroad are not deemed essential, they said. 

“The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. We thank them for that,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said. 

“Unfortunately, there are still some people who are putting themselves, their loved ones and everyone they come into contact with at risk of getting Covid-19 by not complying with public health regulations,” Twomey said. 

“There are people dying and are seriously ill from Covid-19. Our health service and all who work in it are under serious pressure. People need to adhere to the public health regulations to help save lives and reduce that pressure,” he said. 

