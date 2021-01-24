More than £15,000 in fines handed out following illegal rave in east London

MORE THAN £15,000 in fines has been handed out after police shut down an illegal rave attended by more than 300 people in east London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police attended a venue under a railway arch on Nursery Road in Hackney in the early hours of the morning.

Loud music was heard coming from inside the venue and a significant number of people were found packed inside the small space.

Dozens of ravers attempted to flee following the arrival of the police, scaling fences at the rear of the arch while others forced open a gate to get away from officers.

The Met said multiple attempts were made to engage with the event’s organisers, who were “unco-operative”, and at one point the doors were padlocked from the inside to stop police getting in.

Additional resources including police dogs and a helicopter were deployed.

A total of 78 people were stopped and issued with fixed penalty notices to the value of £200 for breaching Covid regulations by attending an illegal gathering – a total of £15,600.