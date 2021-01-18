Over 70 fines issued to people in Wicklow as gardaí carry out checkpoints

GARDAÍ IN WICKLOW issued over 70 fines to people yesterday as they carried out checkpoints urging the public to comply with public health regulations.

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, gardaí are continuing to operate static checkpoints on national roads, as well as other mobile checkpoints and high visibility patrols in areas such as parks and scenic locations.

Since 11 January, gardaí have been permitted to prosecute breaches of travel restrictions by means of a €100 Fixed Payment Notice.

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána confirmed that more than 200 vehicles stopped at checkpoints in the Wicklow Division yesterday were turned back after drivers were issued with a caution.

Over 70 Fixed Payment Notices were issued to drivers.

Today Gardaí in the Wicklow Division issued over 70 Fixed Payment Notices and turned back over 200 vehicles after issuing a caution to the drivers.



The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis.



(1/2)#StayHome pic.twitter.com/XwT7dy4wP8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 17, 2021

Elsewhere yesterday, the Roscommon/Longford Roads Policing unit carried out an operation at Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon yesterday in support of the public health regulations.

Over 30 Fixed Payment Notices were issued to drivers of parked vehicles found outside the 5km radius of their home.

In a statement on Friday, An Garda Síochána said they have seen overwhelming public support for current Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.

However, they said there is still a minority who are not complying.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Throughout this pandemic, the vast majority of people have been compliant with public health advice. We thank them for that. We know this hasn’t been easy and has involved great sacrifices,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said.

“However, as we all know, Covid-19 doesn’t relax,” Twomey said.

“Exercise within your 5km of home. If you are doing this in a place that is crowded then leave. Minimise your contacts. Only take essential journeys. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands.”