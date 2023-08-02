Fingal County Council orders Dublin Airport to reduce number of night flights within six weeks

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has issued an enforcement notice on daa to reduce the number of night flights at Dublin Airport to a maximum of 65 between 11pm and 7am.

The notice, which was issued on 28 July, states that the airport operator has six weeks to comply with the notice.

The council said the notice comes following complaints about night time flights at the airport.

The Planning Authority carried out an investigation into alleged breaches of Condition 5 of the planning permission for the North Runway at Dublin Airport.

When Dublin Airport was granted approval for the new runway, Condition 5 was put in place to cap the number of flights between 11pm and 7am could not exceed 65.

It was put in place to control the frequency of night flights at the airport “so as to protect residential amenity having regard to the information submitted concerning future night time use of the existing parallel”.

The council issued the notice after carrying out the investigation. It requires daa to reduce the number of flights within six weeks, as well as to pay the council €350 for costs and expenses incurred by it in relation to the investigation.

The notice states that if daa does not comply within six weeks, or an extended period of six months if it is granted by the council, then it may “enter on the land and take such steps, including the removal, demolition or alteration of any structure, and may recover any expenses reasonably incurred by them in that behalf”.

Advertisement

It states that daa may also be guilty of an offence if it fails to comply with the notice.

In a statement, daa said it was “disappointed” by the decision and that it had only been given six weeks to limit flights.

The statement called on Fingal County Council to suspend the “overly onerous conditions” or give at least the six months that the council has acknowledged is available under its planning laws.

“This would avoid any needless disruption to peoples’ travel plans and airlines’ cargo operations,” it said.

Daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said the enforcement notice would mean the number of night flights across Dublin Airport’s two runways would be lower than before North Runway opened.

“It would be like increasing the number of seats in Croke Park to 100,000 but cutting the capacity for games to 50,000. It makes no sense, and the travelling public deserves better,” he said.

He said Fingal County Council’s decision would be “bad for the Irish consumer, bad for the Irish economy, bad for Ireland’s connectivity with the world and bad for the effective operation of Dublin Airport”.

“Daa is fully committed to balancing the needs of a major international airport, one that is a vital economic driver and facilitator of the Irish economy, with the needs of local people.

“We are also committed to working in close co-operation with Fingal County Council and we call on them to see sense on this issue and avoid unnecessary disruption to flights and protect connectivity and jobs.”