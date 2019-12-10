Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to obtain passport for organised crime gang

A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of using fraudulent means to obtain an Irish passport for use by a member of an organised crime gang.

Special Crime Operations (SCO) within An Garda Síochána had been investigating the suspected procurement by people associated with organised crime groups of genuine Irish passports through fraudulent means.

With the support of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations, SCO arrested a 61-year-old man in Finglas, Dublin 11 shortly after 7.30am this morning.

The man was arrested on suspicion of using alleged fraudulent means in attempting to obtain a genuine Irish Passport, for use by a member of a particular organised crime group, contrary to the provisions of section 20(1) of the Passports Act 2008.

The 61-year-old was taken to Mountjoy Garda Station, where he is detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads SCO, said today’s arrest is evidence of An Garda Síochána’s “unrelenting targeting” of organised crime groups, involving cooperation at an international level.

“I am certain that ongoing liaison between the Garda Síochána and law enforcement authorities, at an international level, will give rise to additional success, in the near future,” he added.