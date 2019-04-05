Gardaí seize guns, drugs and a monkey in a cage during gangland searches in Dublin

ARMED GARDAI HAVE raided a premises in the Finglas area of Dublin this morning and seized a significant quantity of guns, drugs, ammunition as well as an monkey in a cage.

Gardaí investigating the actions of organised criminals in the area conducted the raids this morning.

During a search on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, gardaí uncovered a powerful handgun as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Two automatic weapons were also discovered.

A monkey in a cage was also removed from the premises. It is now being looked after by professional animal welfare officers.

A significant amount of cocaine was also discovered.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in relation to the find and can be held for up to three days.

The raids are understood to be linked to the operations of a gang currently involved in a violent feud.

A garda spokesman confirmed the seizures. He said: “Gardaí carried out the searches at premises on Ratoath Road, Finglas. During the course of the search Gardaí discovered, one machine pistol, one sub- machine Gun, one .357 calibre revolver, 300 rounds of assorted 9mm and .357 ammunition, 227 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun cartridges.

“Gardaí also seized cannabis to the street value of €29,500, cocaine to the street value of €97,300. A quantity of clothing with a value of €3,000 was also seized.”



