Dublin: 8 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Gardaí seize guns, drugs and a monkey in a cage during gangland searches in Dublin

The raids were carried out this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Apr 2019, 3:16 PM
49 minutes ago 5,210 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4578905
Image: Shutterstock/tourpics_net
Image: Shutterstock/tourpics_net

ARMED GARDAI HAVE raided a premises in the Finglas area of Dublin this morning  and seized a significant quantity of guns, drugs, ammunition as well as an monkey in a cage. 

Gardaí investigating the actions of organised criminals in the area conducted the raids this morning.

During a search on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, gardaí uncovered a powerful handgun as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Two automatic weapons were also discovered. 

A monkey in a cage was also removed from the premises. It is now being looked after by professional animal welfare officers. 

A significant amount of cocaine was also discovered.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in relation to the find and can be held for up to three days. 

The raids are understood to be linked to the operations of a gang currently involved in a violent feud. 

A garda spokesman confirmed the seizures. He said: “Gardaí carried out the searches at premises on Ratoath Road, Finglas. During the course of the search Gardaí discovered, one  machine pistol, one sub- machine Gun, one .357 calibre revolver, 300 rounds of assorted 9mm and .357 ammunition,  227 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun cartridges.

“Gardaí also seized cannabis to the street value of €29,500, cocaine to the street value of €97,300. A quantity of clothing with a value of €3,000 was also seized.”
 
 

