This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after woman 'forcibly removed' from car during attempted robbery in Finglas

A number of passersby came to the aid of the driver during the attempted robbery.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 1:06 PM
49 minutes ago 6,147 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5013282
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A MAN HAS has been arrested by gardaí investigating the attempted theft of a car in Finglas on Tuesday evening. 

Gardaí were called to the scene in the Finglas area yesterday after a man in his 20s attempted to steal a car that was parked outside a house at 5.45pm. 

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was threatened and forcibly removed from the car before a number of passersby got involved.

According to gardaí, an altercation occurred between the man and a number of people who arrived at the scene to help the woman. 

The man was subsequently removed from the car and fled the scene on foot. 

The suspect’s movements were tracked to a retail premises in Charlestown by a number of garda units who attended the scene. 

He was arrested by gardaí and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie