Man arrested after woman 'forcibly removed' from car during attempted robbery in Finglas

A MAN HAS has been arrested by gardaí investigating the attempted theft of a car in Finglas on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene in the Finglas area yesterday after a man in his 20s attempted to steal a car that was parked outside a house at 5.45pm.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was threatened and forcibly removed from the car before a number of passersby got involved.

According to gardaí, an altercation occurred between the man and a number of people who arrived at the scene to help the woman.

The man was subsequently removed from the car and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect’s movements were tracked to a retail premises in Charlestown by a number of garda units who attended the scene.

He was arrested by gardaí and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained.