Two men arrested and gun seized in Finglas, north Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men and seized a gun during an operation this afternoon in Finglas.

A car was abandoned on the N2 underpass at the M50 junction heading towards Dubln city centre. In a follow-up search two men, aged 33 and 20, were arrested a short distance away. A gun was also recovered.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed a black Volkswagen Golf that was abandoned on the underpass on the N2 to come forward.

A garda spokesman said: “Any road users who were travelling along the N2 towards city centre between 11.45am this morning and 12.15pm this afternoon is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”