#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 October 2021
Advertisement

Two men arrested and gun seized in Finglas, north Dublin

The men were arrested this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,368 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5574188
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men and seized a gun during an operation this afternoon in Finglas.

A car was abandoned on the N2 underpass at the M50 junction heading towards Dubln city centre. In a follow-up search two men, aged 33 and 20, were arrested a short distance away. A gun was also recovered.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed a black Volkswagen Golf that was abandoned on the underpass on the N2 to come forward.

A garda spokesman said: “Any road users who were travelling along the N2 towards city centre between 11.45am this morning and 12.15pm this afternoon is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie