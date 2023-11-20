Finglas shooting: Gardaí trawling CCTV as investigators probe gangland dispute theory

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE gangland murder of a man in Finglas this weekend are examining if a row between the victim and a local criminal was the catalyst for the shooting.

The young man, named locally as Brandon Ledwidge, 23, was shot dead in the garden of his home at Barry Drive, Finglas on Saturday evening.



Sources have said the shooting, the first gangland murder this year, was carried out by a lone gunman who used a handgun to shoot his victim a number of times in the head and chest.

There are a number of theories on the motive for the killing but the most likely, according to sources, is that Brandon Ledwidge fell foul of a local crime group following an argument which broke out in recent weeks.

The young man was known to have connections with the so-called Gucci Gang – a notorious group of young violent drug dealers which is led by a man known as Mr Flashy for his interest in designer clothes.

It is understood that the victim had broken away from the Gucci Gang and he shifted allegiances to another organised crime group.

The west Dublin based group of young gangsters came under sustained garda spotlight following a number of violent incidents associated with their activities – this caused some members of the Gucci Gang to leave the gang.

It is also believed that he had been working as a low level street dealer for his new associates. Sources said that he may have fallen foul of the criminal organisation in the Finglas and west Dublin area he had begun working with and this was the motive for the killing.

Gardaí are carrying out a trawl of CCTV with a particular focus on how the gunman fled the scene.

The profile of the young man is very similar to other previous gangland murder victims in the west Dublin area. Brandon Ledwidge’s social media is full of pictures of him wearing designer clothing and on foreign trips.

Facebook Brandon Ledwidge. Facebook

An associate of the Gucci Gang, 29-year-old James Whelan, was previously shot dead in Finglas in April, 2022.

Earlier today gardaí renewed their appear for information.

They said that a post mortem had been completed and a forensic examination of the scene had been carried out.

“The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. There is no Garda spokesperson available at this time,” the short statement read.