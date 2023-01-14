Gardaí appeal for information on fatal assault of man in Finglas yesterday

GARDAI IN FINGLAS in Dublin have appealed for information relating to the fatal assault of a man in his 30s at a domestic residence yesterday.

Two men in their 30s arrested as part of the investigation remain in Garda custody at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations.

A post-mortem examination is ongoing and the scene remains sealed off to facilitate a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Advertisement

Gardaí have reiterated their appeal to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of the Collins Place and Ballygall Road West area between 6pm and 7:30pm to contact them. They are also asking those with video footage, including dash-cam footage, from these locations at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case and a Garda Family Liaison Officer continues to liaise with the family of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.