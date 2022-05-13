Man in his 20s shot in Aldi car park in Finglas, north Dublin

A MAN HAS been shot in north Dublin this evening.

The incident happened in the Aldi car park in St Margaret’s area of Finglas at around 5pm this evening.

The victim, who is in his 20s, is understood to have sustained an injury to his leg. His injuries, at this time, are not thought to be life-threatening.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of what is believed to be a shooting incident on St Margaret’s Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

“A man in his 20s is understood to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.”