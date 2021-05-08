Have you seen Finian? 18-year-old missing from Dublin since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance in locating 18-year-old Finian Cantillon, missing from Dublin since yesterday.

Finian has been missing from the Cabinteely area since yesterday, and is known to frequent the Dun Laoighaire and Sandycove areas of Dublin.

He is described as being 5’9″, with dark brown hair and is of slim build with hazel coloured eyes.

Both Gardaí and his family are very concerned about his wellbeing and are urging him to make contact with them.

Anyone with information regarding Finian’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Gardaí in Cabinteely on 01 666 5400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.