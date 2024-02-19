'There's plenty left in the tank': Former Minister Finian McGrath to stand in upcoming European elections

FORMER INDEPENDENT MINISTER Finian McGrath has announced he will stand in the European elections this June.

The former Minister of State for Disabilities, McGrath took to X today stating that he will run on a platform on disability rights, health and housing.

He said he will be a voice against the war in Gaza and a strong independent voice for peace.

McGrath will run for the European Parliament in the four-seat Dublin constituency.

The former Dublin Bay North TD was a member of the Independent Alliance and first entered the Dáil in 2002.

McGrath joined the government as a junior minister through the Independent Alliance, which supported the Fine Gael government following the 2016 general election. He became the first Minister of State for Disabilities in 2016.

John Halligan, Finian McGrath and Shane Ross of the Independent Alliance at Leinster House in 2017. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to The Journal this afternoon, McGrath said his passion for disability rights had not gone away since he announced in 2020 that he would not be seeking re-election to the Dáil.

Since stepping away from Leinster House, McGrath said he has continued to be involved in disability organisations and charities, volunteering around ten hours per week.

His aim is to “put disability issues at the heart of Europe”, if elected, he said.

“There’s plenty more in the tank,” McGrath said.

Just to let any interested X followers know that I’ll be standing in #EURO2024 on disability,health ,housing, against the war in gaza and a strong Independent voice for peace. — Finian McGrath (@Finian_McGrath) February 19, 2024

While McGrath said it was a historic day when Ireland ratified the UN convention on the rights of people with disabilities (CRPD) in 2018.

However, he told The Journal that he is “disappointed” the State still hasn’t signed up to a separate optional protocol which would allow disabled people to complain to the UN if their rights aren’t being delivered.

While the pandemic might have delayed matters, McGrath said he is “frustrated” that there hasn’t been much progression in the last two years.

While discussing the reasons why he chose to throw his hat in the ring for the European elections, rather than the locals or the general election, McGrath said he has been “very upset” over what is taking place in Gaza, stating that he wants to speak up for peace in Europe.