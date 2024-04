FINLAND WILL FLY its flags at half-mast today to mark the country’s mourning after a 12-year-old opened fire at a school, killing one classmate and seriously injuring two others.

All public buildings and institutions lowered their flags from 8am (5am Irish time), the Interior Ministry said on its website.

The ministry encouraged the whole country to participate in the event.

Yesterday morning, a 12-year-old boy opened fire at his school in Vantaa, Finland’s fourth-largest city.

The school has around 90 staff and 800 pupils aged seven to 15.

According to the Finnish TV channel MTV Uutiset, the boy wore a mask and noise-cancelling headphones while carrying out the shooting.

Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school yesterday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The child who was killed, also aged 12, died at the scene, and the suspect had already fled the school by the time police arrived. Two other children were seriously injured in the incident.

Police later arrested the suspect in the Helsinki area with a gun in his possession. Police said the weapon the suspect was carrying belonged to a relative.

There were no other suspects, police said.

An investigation into murder and attempted murder has been opened.

“The police are investigating, among other things, the motive for the act and the reasons for the incident,” Detective Chief Inspector Marko Sarkka, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement yesterday.

Sarkka added that the boy would not be incarcerated as he is under 15 years old and so cannot be held criminally responsible.

Police also said a technical investigation of the crime scene had begun at the school, which will continue today.

The flag of Finland flies at half-mast at the Viertola school Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement that the incident was “deeply upsetting”, adding that his thoughts were with the victims, their parents, other pupils and teachers.

“In the coming days, we must be present for the children and young people, offer them words of comfort and show them that we care about them,” he said in a statement.

“They may be scared or have questions. It is important that we talk about the incident in our homes.”

A witness told the Iltalehti newspaper that shots had echoed across the schoolyard.

“At first I didn’t understand it was a weapon. Then a terrible scream could be heard and children ran across the yard,” the witness said.

Parents of the students told journalists the shooting took place in a classroom.

Shortly after noon, police had begun letting parents who were waiting outside the school inside to see their children, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in a post on social media platform X that he was “shocked” by the shooting.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased student,” Stubb said.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2024