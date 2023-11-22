Finland to close all but one border crossing to Russia after rise in asylum seekers

FINLAND’S PRIME MINISTER today said the country will close all but its northernmost border crossing with Russia, following a surge in migrants which Finland claims Russia is intentionally pushing to the border.

Since the beginning of August, around 700 asylum seekers have entered Finland without a visa over its eastern border.

“The government has today decided to close more border posts. Only Raja-Jooseppi station will remain open,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told a press conference.

After seeing a surge in migrants seeking asylum on its eastern border in November, Finland last week shut half of its eight crossings to Russia.

“Unfortunately, these measures have not been able to stop this phenomenon,” Orpo said.

The government said that “it is clear that foreign authorities and other actors have played a role in facilitating the entry of persons crossing the border into Finland.”

“The situation also involves international crime,” the government said in a statement.

Alamy Stock Photo A Finnish border guard looks on yesterday at a migrant with two bicycles at the international border crossing at Salla, northern Finland. Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier in October, the Finnish border guard sounded the alarm about a change in Russia’s policy, as it began allowing migrants without proper documentation to cross the border.

“This is a systematic and organised action by the Russian authorities,” Orpo said on Monday.

Orpo called the “instrumentalisation of migration” an attempt to “influence the internal situation and border security in Finland and the EU.”

Finland’s interior ministry said today that the influx of migrants from Russia “poses a serious threat to national security and public order.”

“We do not accept this kind of action,” Orpo said.

Border crossings will be closed starting Friday and will initially remain closed until 23 December.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has rejected allegations that Russia is deliberately pushing migrants to the Finnish border.

“Finnish authorities are beginning to make clumsy excuses, warming up Russophobic sentiments,” she said in a statement.

Finland’s relationship with its eastern neighbour soured following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – prompting Finland to accede to the US-led NATO alliance in April.

- © AFP 2023