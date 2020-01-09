This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Elderly man killed in early-morning collision in Kerry

Two other people have been taken to hospital following the crash this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 10:03 AM
31 minutes ago 2,322 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4959132
The crash happened at Finnegan's Cross in Kilcummin this morning
Image: Google Street View
The crash happened at Finnegan's Cross in Kilcummin this morning
The crash happened at Finnegan's Cross in Kilcummin this morning
Image: Google Street View

AN ELDERLY MAN has been killed and two people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Kerry this morning.

The crash happened at Finnegan’s Cross in Kilcummin at around 6.45am.

The man was taken to Kerry University Hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.

An elderly woman was also taken to Kerry University Hopsital, where she is described as being in a critical condition. Another woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

A garda forensic team is currently at the scene, and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision, who may have camera footage to contact them.

They can be contacted at Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie