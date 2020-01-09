Elderly man killed in early-morning collision in Kerry

The crash happened at Finnegan's Cross in Kilcummin this morning

AN ELDERLY MAN has been killed and two people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Kerry this morning.

The crash happened at Finnegan’s Cross in Kilcummin at around 6.45am.

The man was taken to Kerry University Hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.

An elderly woman was also taken to Kerry University Hopsital, where she is described as being in a critical condition. Another woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

A garda forensic team is currently at the scene, and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision, who may have camera footage to contact them.

They can be contacted at Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.