This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Finnish prime minister resigns as government coalition cracks

The Social Democrats will now appoint a successor to try and form a new government.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 12:39 PM
45 minutes ago 1,746 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916018
Prime Minister Antti Rinne speaking at a press conference after resigning today
Image: AP/PA Images
Prime Minister Antti Rinne speaking at a press conference after resigning today
Prime Minister Antti Rinne speaking at a press conference after resigning today
Image: AP/PA Images

THE PRIME MINISTER of Finland Antti Rinne has resigned after losing the support of a coalition partner, casting doubt on the future of the governing alliance.

The Centre Party is now considering whether to pull its support for the five-party coalition, a move that could lead to a snap election. The party said today it had lost confidence in Rinne, Reuters reported

The party was angered after the prime minister was accused of lying by the head of Finnish postal service Finland Post – the culmination of a long-running dispute over reforms to the pay and conditions for some postal workers.

Rinne, a Social Democrat who has headed the centre-left government since June, handed his resignation to President Sauli Niinisto, the presidency said.

The Social Democrats will now appoint a successor to try to form a new government. 

Sanna Marin, the party’s number two behind Rinne and the current minister of transport, has already said she would be willing to take over. 

Political analyst Sini Korpinen said the coalition parties would in all likelihood agree to carry on together, as it was not in any of their interests to bring down the government.

That is especially true for the Centre Party, which “doesn’t want elections because they’d do worse” than last time.

“The most probable [scenario] is that they will carry on, with the same government programme” but possibly changing a few cabinet ministers, she told AFP.

Rinne’s resignation comes after several weeks of political crisis over a plan to move 700 employees of Finland Post, a public limited company with the state as sole shareholder, to a less advantageous collective wage agreement to improve competitivity.

In September, criticism initially focused on the minister in charge of state ownership, Sirpa Paatero, a member of Rinne’s SDP.

The crisis deepened in November when a large strike broke out, with employees of other industries walking off the job in sympathy with the postal employees, which is permitted under Finnish labour law.

Unions had demanded to know whether the state had approved Finland Post’s reform. Paatero made several contradictory remarks before Rinne stepped in on November 28.

The prime minister denied that the state had approved Finland Post’s plan, but the following day the company’s chairman of the board accused Rinne of lying.

Rinne then announced Paatero’s resignation, but the move was seen as too little too late.

- © AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie