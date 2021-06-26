Family and gardaí renew appeal on 10th anniversary of man (20) killed in hit-and-run

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information on the 10th anniversary of a 20-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Co Monaghan.

Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney in the early hours of Sunday 26 June 2011.

He died after he was struck by a car at Lemgare, Clontibret. The driver of the offending vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

On the 10th anniversary of Fintan’s death An Garda Síochána is renewing its appeal for information concerning this fatal hit and run.

Investigating gardaí believe that an Audi A4 – 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in this collision.

The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was recovered by gardaí at the scene of the collision.

This investigation remains active and in the past 10 years An Garda Síochána have followed over 400 leads, however, the vehicle and driver have yet to be located.

The grille recovered from the fatal hit-and-run Source: Garda Press Office

Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District has appealed to the public that if they have information to please come forward.

“With the passage of time now perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter. Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?” Inspector Durcan said.

“In 10 years loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.

“You can contact us in Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or alternatively you can contact us anonymously by calling Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25. This is a confidential service and does not require you to leave a name, number or any other details, just the information,” he said.

A reward for information which leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is available through Crimestoppers.

“To the person who was involved in this incident, I have no doubt this is something that has weighed heavily on your mind for the past 10 years. I would encourage you to do the right thing and make contact with us in Monaghan Garda Station,” Inspector Durcan said.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have provided assistance to the investigation over the past 10 years.”

Fintan’s family are similarly appealing to the public who have information to please make contact with An Garda Síochána and provide it with some answers as to what happened.

Speaking on behalf of the Traynor family, Bridie Traynor, Fintan’s mother, said: “On this the 10-year anniversary of the loss of Fintan, we as a family still have no answers.

Although such a time has passed we still have an overwhelming sense of loss given we do not know what happened to Fintan on that fateful morning.

We appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about someone or other people’s behaviour around that time of 26 June 2011 to come forward and assist the gardaí with their inquiries.

“Our lives were irrevocably changed that morning and although we know that we will never have Fintan back we as a grieving family deserve to understand what happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any garda station.