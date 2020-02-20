This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Suspect device left outside home of uncle of Sinn Féin MP John Finucane

Martin Finucane is the brother of murdered solicitor Pat.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 10:49 AM
25 minutes ago 1,763 Views 4 Comments
John Finucane, son of Pat Finucane, with his uncles Seamus Finucane (left of group) and Martin Finucane (right of group).
POLICE IN THE North are investigating after a suspect device was left outside the home of the brother of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane. 

The device was left outside Martin Finucane’s home in west Belfast this morning. He is the uncle of current Sinn Féin MP John Finucane. 

The PSNI said it was “in attendance at a security alert in the Glenties Drive area of west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object outside a house in the area”.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned those responsible for leaving what he described as “a crude explosive device outside the home of Martin Finucane”.

He said: “A crude explosive device has been left outside the west Belfast home of a brother of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane early this morning 

“This is wrong and I unreservedly condemn it.

“This attack is reckless and shows a callous disregard for the Finucane family and the local community. This is an attack on a justice and human rights campaigner and as such is an attack on the whole community.”

