Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Fiona Shaw and Chris O'Dowd nominated for Emmys

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 11:59 AM
30 minutes ago 1,713 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727953
Fiona Shaw received two nominations, including one for her performance in Killing Eve.
Image: Ian West/PA
Image: Ian West/PA

IRISH ACTORS FIONA Shaw and Chris O’Dowd have both received nominations for Emmy awards this year.

Shaw received two nominations – one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve and the second for her appearance on comedy series Fleabag as a counsellor.

Source: BBC America/YouTube

Chris O’Dowd has been nominated in the outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series category for his his performance as Tom in State of the Union.

The series, which also stars Rosamund Pike, is about a married couple who meet at a pub each week before their therapy appointments to talk about their issues.

Game of Thrones has smashed the record for the most Emmy nominations for a drama series in a single year earning 32 nominations in total.

“For those who will be adding 2019 to their long list of nominations and or wins from other years – it never gets old!” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington were recognised in the lead acting categories, while eight other Game of Thrones cast members swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.

The shortened eighth and last season also won a slew of technical awards.

Several big hitter dramas such as The Handmaid’s Tale are missing from the main categories and the next highest-placed drama – AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul – received eight nominations.

HBO’s acclaimed limited series Chernobyl placed third overall this year with 19 nominations, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live with 18.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon’s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic, received 20 nominations.

This year’s nominations saw HBO reclaim its title for most-nominated network from web streaming giant Netflix, which last year had ended its 17-year winning streak.

HBO claimed 137 nods to Netflix’s 117 – a record for each, meaning the pair tighten their joint stranglehold on the prestigious awards.

“Sure, things could look very different next year when HBO will be without both drama Game of Thrones … and comedy Veep,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg.

“But for one more year, at least, HBO is tops in TV.”

- With reporting from AFP.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

