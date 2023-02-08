Gardaí renew appeal on 25th anniversary of disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott.

In a statement issued today, gardaí in Wexford said they are continuing to actively investigate the case.

Fiona was the mother of an infant daughter and at the time of her disappearance she lived at Ballyhitt, Broadway, Co Wexford.

On Sunday 8 February 1998, Fiona was socialising at Butler’s Pub in Broadway with friends. She left the pub at approximately midnight. This was the last confirmed sighting of Fiona.

A motorist saw a male and a female on the roadway near Kisha Cross, Broadway, at around midnight. There were two males in their late teens or early twenties in close proximity.

None of these four people have ever come forward and gardaí are anxious to trace them or anyone who was in the vicinity who did not, or could not, come forward at the time.

In 2005, gardaí arrested and detained a male on suspicion of Fiona’s murder. At the same time, five other people (three women and two men) were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation.

No one has been charged in connection with this investigation to date.

Appeals

In addition to regular appeals on the anniversary of Fiona’s disappearance, An Garda Síochána has made a number of direct appeals in relation to this investigation, including at the time of the arrests in 2005, a Crimecall Appeal in February 2017 and a follow-up appeal in April 2017.

On each occasion An Garda Síochána has received contact from people in relation to this investigation.

Given the passage of time, on the 25th anniversary of the disappearance and murder, gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

An Garda Síochána believes there are people in the Broadway area of Co Wexford who have information vital to this investigation.

With the passage of time, it is possible that people who have not spoken to Ggrdaí to date, or who spoke to gardaí over the past 25 years but possibly have more information that they can provide, are now in a position to come forward.

Anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111, any garda station or any member of An Garda Síochána.