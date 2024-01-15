Fiona Wynne appointed editor of the Irish Sun, replacing Kieran McDaid

FIONA WYNNE HAS been appointed as the new editor of the Irish Sun, replacing Kieran McDaid.

McDaid is departing the role after nearly eight years in the position.

Cavan native Wynne has nearly 25 years’ experience as a journalist.

After graduating from DCU, she started her career as a news and features reporter in The Irish Daily Mirror.

She joined The Irish Sun as features editor in 2006 and held that position for eight years before becoming assistant editor. In 2016, she stepped into the role of deputy editor.

Speaking about her new appointment, Wynne said: “I feel incredibly proud and lucky to have the opportunity to lead the fantastic team of journalists in The Irish Sun. Every day, across print and digital, we work tirelessly for our readers to inform and entertain them, to fight for their rights and the things that matter to them most.

“I look forward to continuing to tell their stories, and, hopefully, brighten up their day at the same time.”

Declan Ferry has also been promoted to deputy editor.

Ferry, from Donegal, has worked across a number of publications including The Irish Daily Mirror, The Irish Daily Mail and The Irish News of the World.

He joined The Irish Sun as digital editor in 2016 ahead of thesun.ie’s relaunch later that year, before becoming assistant editor in 2020.

Ferry said: “I’m honoured and thrilled to take on this new challenge as deputy editor of The Irish Sun. We have an amazing team who work so hard every day to bring our readers the news they care about, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The Sun’s Editor-in-Chief Victoria Newton said she wants to “wish Kieran a fond farewell”.

“He’s been a fantastic editor of The Irish Sun for nearly eight years and leaves the paper in great health. I wish him all the best for the future,” Newton said.